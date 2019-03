March Madness; NCAA; Should college athletes be paid?; Zion Williamson; NFL Rule Changes;

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the figures of what the NCAA is pulling in from March Madness. Then we reopen the discusion on whether or not college athletes, particularly college basketball players, should be paid. Later Al gives his thoughts on the NFL's latest rule change. That and more on this "hump-day" edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1399