The unanimous vote from the highest court in the land that ruled in favor of college athletes. What does it mean for the future of college athletics? An…
The court ruled that NCAA rules are not reasonably necessary to distinguish between college and professional sports. Still, the ruling could be potentially transformative.
It’s time to wake up and be better, world.It’s a broken system. As a society, there are no excuses. You don’t have a leg to stand on anymore. The…
We recap the NCAA men's basketball championship game from last night, which crowned the Baylor Bears as the kings of college hoops, as Gonzaga falls short…
Lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to bills that would clear the way for college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images or…
Emoni Bates, widely considered the nation's top high school basketball prospect since LeBron James, has verbally commited to play for Michigan State…
MSU coaches issue statements on the killing of George Floyd; Anti-hate, Anti-racism coalition in the Big Ten Conference; Recruting newsOn today's Current…
The killing of George Floyd sparks conversation around the sporting world; The NCAA extends the recruiting dead period; Throwback ThursdayOn today's…
Will we see college football on our televisions?; Should students be allowed back on campus?; LeBron James speaks on 'The Last Dance'On today's Current…
'The Last Dance' Ep. 7 & 8 recap; How Michael Jordan pushed his teammates; Shannon Brown accused in home shooting; Zion Williamson controversyOn today's…