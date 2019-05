Los Angeles Lakers; LeBron James; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Bill Beekman; Fit Fridays;

Happy Friday! Today on Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by breaking down the dumpster fire that is the Los Angeles Lakers. Later we talk some MSU football and Al asks if another mediocre season would put Mark Dantonio on the hot seat. Then we close the show out with another edition of Fit Fridays. That and more on this Fri-yay edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1429