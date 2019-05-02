Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | May 2, 2019

By Alec Reo 11 minutes ago

Tom Izzo; Brian Bowen; Christian Dawkins; FBI; Emmanuel Richardson; DeAndre Ayton


Credit Streeter Lecka / Getty Images North America

Things are hoping to make a turn into the right direction following a huge scandal in the NCAA. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al dives into the mass corruption scandal in NCAA basketball that has numerous coaches under hot water, paying recruits to come play at their school. Tom Izzo has been mentioned in the conversation as well, and he had some things to say related to this situation. Also, Al talks about the massive contracts coaches are getting in college basketball, and compares it to the non-existant pay that the players receieve in the NCAA. To wrap things up, we hit our Current Sports Time Machine as we look back on the historical things that happened on this day in sports.

Episode #1423

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports with Al Martin
Al Martin
Alec Reo
Jack Kirwan
Connor Mathes
FBI Wiretaps
Should college athletes be paid?
NCAA
Emanuel Richardson
Texas Tech Basketball
Sean Miller
Arizona Basketball
DeAndre Ayton
Brian Bowen