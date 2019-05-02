Current Sports | May 2, 2019

Tom Izzo; Brian Bowen; Christian Dawkins; FBI; Emmanuel Richardson; DeAndre Ayton

Things are hoping to make a turn into the right direction following a huge scandal in the NCAA. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al dives into the mass corruption scandal in NCAA basketball that has numerous coaches under hot water, paying recruits to come play at their school. Tom Izzo has been mentioned in the conversation as well, and he had some things to say related to this situation. Also, Al talks about the massive contracts coaches are getting in college basketball, and compares it to the non-existant pay that the players receieve in the NCAA. To wrap things up, we hit our Current Sports Time Machine as we look back on the historical things that happened on this day in sports.

Episode #1423