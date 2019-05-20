Related Program: 
Current Sports | May 20, 2019

By Jack Kirwan 56 minutes ago

LJ Scott; Cleveland Browns; Magic Johnson; Los Angeles Lakers; Jeanie Buss; Rob Pelinka


Credit Mitch Stringer / USA TODAY Sports

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by bringing up the news from last week regarding former Michigan State running back LJ Scott stepping away from football last Wednesday after leaving the Cleveland Browns. Al gives his thoughts on why he thinks Scott has made this decision and whether or not he could still be a productive running back should he decide to return to football. In segment two, Al breaks down Magic Johnson's interview from earlier today on First Take on ESPN where Johnson stated that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had been "backstabbing" him and saying behind his back that he had not been working hard enough. Listen as Al opines on whether or not he thought this was the right move by Johnson and whether or not it hurts the Lakers moving forward. We conclude the show with our Weekend Winners segment, where Al gives you two of the biggest champions in sports from over the weekend. 

Episode 1433

