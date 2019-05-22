Current Sports | May 22, 2019

Juwan Howard; Jim Harbaugh; Ignas Brazdeikis; LeBron James; Dwayne Wade; Morris Peterson; Charles Woodson; Vladimir Konstantinov

The University of Michigan might have found their candidate for their Men's Basketball team. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al discusses the potential successor to John Beilein as head coach of the Wolverines, and which basketball icon cosigned him for the job. Also, Al gives his thoughts on Ignas Brazdeikis's decision to remain in the NBA draft looking ahead to June 20th, and what his professional future will look like. To wrap up the show, Al reveals the newest class of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, and how historic this class really is.

Episode 1435