Current Sports | May 3, 2019

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by talking about a discussion he heard earlier today from radio host Colin Cowherd about where Tom Brady ranks in the NFL amongst quarterbacks in terms of salary. Listen as you may be surprised by just how much Brady has left on the table in recent years in an effort to keep the New England Patriots competitive. In segment two we invite Johnny Lewis, founder of Blessed Body training on to the program to give us his weekly workout and diet tips to live a more healthy lifestyle.

Episode 1424