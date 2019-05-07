Related Program: 
Current Sports | May 7th, 2019

By Alec Reo 1 minute ago

Will there ever be a football league that can successfully co-exist with the National Football League? On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al, Connor and Alec go over the television deal that the X-Treme Football League (XFL) has secured for its inaugural season, and what steps the XFL needs to take in order for them to have a better outcome than the Alliance of American Football (AAF). Also, to conclude this episode, Al brings in Brian Nielsen, Michigan State University Professor for Animal Science, to go over the Kentucky Derby and the unprecedented and controversial finish on Friday. They talk about how this controversial finish impacts the state and integrity of Horse Racing. 

Episode 1426

