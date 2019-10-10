Current Sports | October 10, 2019

By Alec Reo 1 minute ago

Credit Jason Shaw / Flickr Creative Commons

Matthew Stafford is the subject of a Bleacher Report video. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al plays the video and gives his thoughts on it, while repeating Stafford's reaction to the video. Also, Al discusses the events that happened prior to the weigh-in of the Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin fight, and why he believes that this will change the entire discourse of where the bout will be held. To wrap up the show, Al brings back Throwback Thursday to remember the huge sports events on this day in history. 

Episode 1529

