Deal Boosts Community College Credit Transfers In MI

Under an agreement signed this week, community college students in Michigan will be able to transfer more credits to 25 universities and colleges in the state.

Under the deal, students at all 28 community colleges in Michigan will find it easier to transfer credits in biology, business, criminal justice and psychology to the participating four-year schools around the state.

Erica Lee Orians is executive director of the Michigan Center for Student Success at the Michigan Community College Association. “We selected these four programs because they’re popular programs," Orians explains, "but we’ll also be extending this out to eventually at least a total of 12 agreements.”

Orians adds that the agreement will be in effect for the current academic year and that more deals are expected in other fields of study during the coming year.