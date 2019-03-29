Related Program: 
Eaton County Case Investigated As Homicide

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department now says the case of remains found in Eaton Rapids Township this week is being investigated as a homicide. In a press release, Sheriff Tom Reich says detectives are trying to determine the identity of the victim.

The identification process is being assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Michigan State University Anthropology Department.

Medical examiners are trying to determine a cause of death.

Anyone who has information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484.

