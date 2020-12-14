Tue. Dec. 15 at 8 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In collaboration with the Ella Fitzgerald Foundation, the American Pops Orchestra (APO) presents an evening celebrating the entire iconic album of holiday classics.

In partnership with the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Maestro Luke Frazier and APO present a new take on Ella's classic 1960 holiday album, "Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas," performed in its entirety by a stellar lineup of artists. One of the most celebrated holiday albums of all time, it features classic American songs of the season, including, "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Christmas Song," "Sleigh Ride," and, "Winter Wonderland."

Filmed in front of a small socially-distanced, live audience under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures at the Meridian International Center in Washington, D.C., Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams features performances by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater (joining APO from New Orleans), Broadway and jazz vocalist Carmen Ruby Floyd, Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James, Grammy and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis and celebrated recording artist Nova Y. Payton. The program also features performances by its host, the multi-Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Vanessa Williams. All performers are joined by APO under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.