Funeral Plans Set For Civil Rights Icon Judge Damon Keith

By 8 minutes ago
  • Damon Keith
    Judge Damon J. Keith
    CSPAN

Funeral arrangements have been set in Detroit for prominent Judge Damon J. Keith, who was a figure in the civil rights movement.

Funeral: May 13, 10am Hartford Memorial Baptist Church Detroit

A public visitation is scheduled from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. May 11 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. May 13 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit. The service will be livestreamed to the Community Arts Building at Wayne State University. Interment will follow at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley.

Keith, who was remembered as a legal trailblazer, died Sunday at age 96 in Detroit. He served more than 50 years in the federal courts, and before his death still heard cases about four times a year at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

Tags: 
Damon Keith
Civil Rights
Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
memorial
City of Detroit

Related Content

Michigan Mourns Passing Of Judge Damon Keith

By Apr 29, 2019
Damon Keith
CSPAN

Damon J. Keith, a federal judge famous for being sued by President Richard Nixon and an iconic national figure in the civil rights movement has died at the age of 96.

Little Rock Nine/MSU Alum Supports Change After Larry Nassar Case

By Oct 5, 2018
Ernest Green
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Ernest Green, a civil rights icon, will be the grand marshal of this evening’s Michigan State University homecoming parade. 


MI Civil Rights Department Taking LGBT Discrimination Complaints

By May 22, 2018
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

The state Department of Civil Rights is now accepting complaints from people who say they’ve faced discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta, it’s also getting ready to defend its right to do so.


Recreating The March That Took Place At MSU, 50 Years After The Assassination of Martin Luther King

By Apr 4, 2018
Karel Vega / WKAR-MSU

Several events are happening around Michigan today to remember the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. On the campus of Michigan State University, observers  gathered to recreate a march that took place in 1968, the day after King’s death. WKAR's Karel Vega has more.