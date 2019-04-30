Funeral Plans Set For Civil Rights Icon Judge Damon Keith

Funeral arrangements have been set in Detroit for prominent Judge Damon J. Keith, who was a figure in the civil rights movement.

Funeral: May 13, 10am Hartford Memorial Baptist Church Detroit

A public visitation is scheduled from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. May 11 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. May 13 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit. The service will be livestreamed to the Community Arts Building at Wayne State University. Interment will follow at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley.

Keith, who was remembered as a legal trailblazer, died Sunday at age 96 in Detroit. He served more than 50 years in the federal courts, and before his death still heard cases about four times a year at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.