John Duley, a civil rights and education icon in mid-Michigan, has died at the age of 100. John Duley left his mark in the Lansing area in many ways.In…
Ingham County has become the first in the state to ban hair-based discrimination. The Ingham County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the…
Black women are nearly one and a half times more likely than white women to be sent home from their jobs because of their hair.That’s according to a 2019…
We remember the life and legacy of Hammerin' Hank Aaron. Legendary baseball player Hank Aaron has passed away at the age of 86. On today's Current Sports…
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission has chosen a new leader for the state Department of Civil Rights.Agustin Arbulu was fired as executive director of…
WATCH NOW | Meet the unsung heroes of the movement and relive the fiery, dramatic and unrelenting campaign that led to the passage of the 19th…
As the fight for equal protection under the law continues across America, Michigan is honoring two of its own civil rights pioneers.In 1976, State…
Civil rights advocates gathered in Lansing today for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday luncheon.Organizers had scheduled a top-level speaker for…
The embattled director of Michigan's civil rights department has taken a leave of absence, weeks after he was reprimanded for making inappropriate remarks…
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is not bound by a 2018 state opinion that says LGBT people have no protection under an anti-discrimination law,…