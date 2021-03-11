In Honor of Barbara Sawyer- Koch | 90.5 Classical

Tue. Mar. 16 from 9am-4pm on WKAR 90.5 FM. & STREAMING | Join 90.5 Classical in honoring the legacy of the late Barbara Sawyer-Koch. Barbara was a great supporter of WKAR, the MSU College of Music, and Michigan State.

Every hour, starting at 9 a.m., 90.5 Classical hosts Jody and Jamie will feature performances from MSU College of Music ensembles to honor Barbara's commitment to the student experience at Michigan State University.



