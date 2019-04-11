'Jane Doe' No More: MSU Assault Victim Reveals Her Identity

A once-anonymous victim of a 2015 sexual assault involving members of the Michigan State University basketball team is stepping forward to tell her story.

Four years ago, Bailey Kowalski was a hopeful 18-year-old Michigan State freshman who dreamed of becoming a sports broadcaster.

That changed after the night three members of the MSU basketball team took turns raping her.

Kowalski sought help from campus counselors, who upon hearing that her assailants were athletes, allegedly told Kowalski “just get better yourself.”

Fighting back tears, Kowalski said she didn’t choose to be raped, or to face the consequences her whole family has had to bear.

“These decisions were made for me when I was only 18 years old,” Kowalski said. “I know the 18-year-old Bailey Kowalski is gone; I grieve who she once was…but I look forward to who I will become because I took this step.”

Kowalski filed a Title IX lawsuit against MSU in 2018. The university is asking a federal judge to drop the case.

In a written statement, MSU spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant said, “we are committed to listening to survivors who bravely tell us about their experiences so that we can improve our response and help those who seek support in the future.”