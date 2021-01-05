January 2021 | Met Opera | WKAR Radio

By WKAR Staff 48 minutes ago
  • People fiercely raising swords and fists
    Scene from Il Trovatore
    Courtesy / Metropolitan Opera

Saturdays, Jan. 2–30, at 1 pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listeners can tune in to hear the world’s greatest opera stars in exhilarating performances originally broadcast live from the Met stage.

Jan. 2
Philip Glass: Satyagraha

Jan. 9
Rossini: Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Jan. 16
Verdi: La Traviata

Jan. 23
Verdi: Il Trovatore

Jan. 30
Gounod: Faust

For the full WKAR Met Opera schedule, visit wkar.org/programs/metropolitan-opera.

MORE ABOUT THE MET OPERA:
The voice must be heard! Hear the world’s greatest operatic performances each week on the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Launched in 1931, the Met’s Saturday matinee broadcasts are the longest-running continuous classical radio series in American broadcast history.

