Sat. Jun. 5 at 1pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to hear lively performances of the world's greatest opera stars.For the season finale of the…
Saturdays, May 1–20, at 1pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to hear lively performances of the world's greatest opera stars.May 1Donizetti: Roberto…
Saturdays, Apr. 3–24, at 1pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to hear lively performances of the world's greatest opera stars.Apr. 3Dvo?ák: RusalkaApr.…
Saturdays, Mar. 6–27, at 1pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to hear lively performances of the world's greatest opera stars.Mar. 6Bizet: CarmenMar.…
Saturdays, Feb. 6 - 27 at 1pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to hear lively performances of the world's greatest opers stars.Feb. 6Listeners’ Choice:…
Saturdays, Jan. 2–30, at 1 pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listeners can tune in to hear the world’s greatest opera stars in exhilarating performances…
Saturdays, Dec. 5 - 26 at 1pm on 90.5FM & STREAMING | Listeners can tune in to hear the world’s greatest opera stars in exhilarating performances…
A restored edition of a pioneering, enduring American opera put through its paces in Michigan is making its official debut at the Metropolitan Opera in…
Sat., May 5 at 1pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | The sweeping tragedy returns with Ailyn Pérez and Bryan Hymel, both celebrated in French repertoire, as the…
Sat., April 28 at 1pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | Cendrillon is an opera described as a "fairy tale" in four acts by Jules Massenet.“Glorious,” raved the New…