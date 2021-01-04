January 2021 | Michigan Matinee | WKAR Radio

Thursdays, Jan. 7 - 28 at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classical music written for the silver screen.

Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.



Jan. 7

Westerns: We’ll celebrate the American West with high-riding scores to Jerome Moross’ The Big Country, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven, John Barry’s Dances with Wolves, and more.



Jan. 14

While still writing at the furious pace for TV, composer Bear McCreary has become a bit of a genre-film talent as well as one who feels like he is on the brink of joining the classics. We’ll sample some of his best-known scores (so far), like Colossal, Europa Report and 10 Cloverfield Lane.



Jan. 21

We’re staying active this week by highlighting various sports in movies. Jerry Goldsmith’s Rudy gives us football, Vangelis’ Chariots of Fire has Olympic-level running, and Matthew Margeson’s Eddie the Eagle takes us ski-jumping.



Jan. 28

Our monthly feature highlightis newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

