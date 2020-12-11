Judith's Happy Chanukah | WKAR Family Film Night

Thu. Dec. 17 at 7pm on WKAR OVEE | Are you a Super WHY! fan? Join us online for this free WKAR Family Pajama Jam film screening. | RSVP HERE

Grab a cup of hot cocoa and a comfortable seat and join us for an online screening of Super WHY! | Judith's Happy Chanukah.

In this half-hour special, Whyatt is excited to have been invited to Red's Gramma's house to celebrate Chanukah, but doesn't know much about the holiday.

To learn more, the Super Readers jump into the book Judith's Happy Chanukah where they meet Judith, who loves Chanukah so much that she can't wait to share it with her new friends.

This online event is intended for family viewing in the company of an adult in the household. The family member registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 14 or older.

If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org

A NEW KIND OF VIRTUAL EVENT - OVEE

This free film screening is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience. Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.