Lansing's New Christmas Song | Messages From The Mitten

This holiday season is unlike any other, and we thought we’d find out how people are adapting – or pressing on – with their holiday traditions. For our series Messages From the Mitten, We’re telling these stories as a collection of “audio postcards.”

WKAR’s Scott Pohl has this musical greeting from a large group of Lansing musicians.

WKAR's Scott Pohl has the story of 'Singing Peace (A Christmas Song)'

Remember We Are The World, the charity song featuring a multitude of music stars in 1985? Well, Lansing has it’s own version. It’s called Singing Peace (A Christmas Song). It features 33 local musicians. Tom Heideman wrote it, saying he wanted to put something positive out in the world for the holidays. Proceeds are going to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“I thought I could give something to the world, to the community anyway. So, I finished it and asked a lot of people to help to put it out there. The more people I get involved, the more people can see it and hear it. Most everybody said yes.” Tom Heideman

Twyla Birdsong contributes vocals. She refers to the energy of joy and the Christmas spirit she hears in the tune, saying "it’s all in that song.”

If we are the We Are the World of Lansing, I’m OK with that! Lucas Holliday

One of the other recognizable voices you'll hear belongs to Lucas Holliday. You might remember him as lead singer in the band Tell Yo Mama. He also was a contestant on TV's "The Voice." “You know, if you look at it," Holliday says, "it just seemed like it was definitely the right move to just do this, just put my voice to it, lend my voice to something that has meaning, you know?”

We’d like to hear how you’re adapting your holiday traditions this year. No story is too big or too small. For more information on how to submit your story, go to WKAR.org and click on Messages from the Mitten.