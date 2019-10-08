Local Activities Give Kids With Special Needs A Sensory Friendly Experience

  • Potter Park Zoo's Falconers Program provides an educational experience in a sensory friendly environment.
    Potter Park Zoo

Many activities that are meant to be fun can be stressful for kids that have autism. Now, some local services are offering sensory friendly alternatives. WKAR student reporter Alina Zhuravel explains why these activities can be beneficial for children with special needs, as well as their parents.


Jason Allen has a 12 year old son with autism. He said an activity like seeing a movie with his son can be difficult because of the looks he gets from other people.

 

“In a regular theatre, we would probably constantly be trying to shush our son,” said Allen.

 

Dominique Miller is a board certified behavior analyst. She explained why kids with autism may react loudly when processing information.

 

“The theatre and the sound and everything is very overstimulating and so sensory friendly options reduce the impact of those sensory components on their sensitive systems,” said Miller.

 

One of those options is Sensory Showtimes at Celebration Cinema—a screening at a low volume with lights on where Allen can watch a movie with his son without worrying about disrupting others. 

 

“The main benefit right there has just been having an inclusive place where we automatically feel more like we have things in common with other families that are there,” said Allen.

 

Other places that offer sensory friendly events include Potter Park Zoo, Impression 5 and Launch Trampoline Park.

Students On Autism Spectrum To Perform At MSU On Saturday

By Jul 20, 2019
Tamia Boyd / WKAR-MSU

The Celebrating the Spectrum program is hosted by the Michigan State University College of Music. It allows teens on the autism spectrum to experience being a music major. 

C-RAIND working to improve quality of life for people with neurodevelopmental disabilities

By Russ White May 31, 2019

C-RAIND is Michigan State University's Center for Research in Autism, Intellectual, and Other Neurodevelopmental disabilities. The center serves as a coalition of scholars and researchers from throughout Michigan State University focused on meeting the needs of communities through research, training, outreach, and service. 


Autism And Mental Health Issues Make Finding Care A Challenge

By Side Effects Public Media Jan 6, 2019
ISAIAH SEIBERT/SIDE EFFECTS PUBLIC MEDIA

Yvonne Martin keeps detailed notes of two years in her life. It starts on March 1, 2016. That’s the day her son, Daniel, first ran away from the family’s home near Evansville, Ind.

He was 13.

Fraud Charges Filed In Investigation of Autism Services

By Nov 2, 2018
AG Bill Schuette
File photo / WKAR-MSU

Fraud charges have been filed against a woman who worked for Centria Healthcare, the largest provider of autism therapy in Michigan.

Autism Therapy Provider Gets $8 Million To Expand in Michigan

By Oct 24, 2017
Courtesy Centria

The state on Tuesday awarded $8 million for a growing autism therapy company to relocate its headquarters within Michigan, an incentive officials said was necessary to to keep the business from moving to another state. 