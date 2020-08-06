LPD Chief Takes Public Input On Police Budget

    The city of Lansing hosted an online town hall Thursday to hear public input on the city police budget.
The city of Lansing hosted an online town hall Thursday to gather public input on funding the Lansing Police Department. 

 


The event hosted by the new Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance was the second of three public forums being held this summer. 

 

Responding to a wave of calls to defund police departments around the country, Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says it's reckless to use a “cookie cutter strategy.” 

 

Green says he opposes any budget cuts to his department.

 

“However, I’m open for suggestions on re-imagining the police department,” Green says.  “I’m open for the need of more social workers; I’m open for the need of more community activities for our youth.”

 

About a dozen people asked questions, including Lansing resident Julia Kramer. 

 

She told Green that she doesn’t believe his position is objective.

 

“You’ve been a career police officer; that’s the perspective that you take,” says Kramer.  “I think there are many others in our community who do not have that same perspective who come from different worlds and have different types of expertise that we need to also be listening to.  Those people have come to different conclusions.”

 

Local leaders including city council member Brandon Betz have called for cuts to the LPD budget. 

 

The final online town hall in this series will be held on August 20 and will address racial justice and equity. 

