Magic Johnson Reacts To Passing of WKAR Host Earle Robinson

NBA and Michigan State University great Earvin "Magic" Johnson remembered his friend, longtime WKAR sports host Earle Robinson, who passed away at the age of 71.

Johnson tweeted several comments on Monday morning.

"I'm saddened to hear about the passing of my friend, radio personality and sports broadcaster Earle Robinson. Earle was a pioneer in Lansing, MI as the first radio personality to play R&B music on his show from 2-5 pm."

Johnson also recounted that Robinson's role in broadcasting MSU basketball and football games.

And Johnson said Robinson provided tickets to the first concert Johnson took his wife Cookie.