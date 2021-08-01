-
Listen to the Celebration of Life for WKAR broadcasting legend Earle Robinson. The event took place on Saturday at Reno's East in East Lansing, MI,…
-
Earle Robinson; Earle Robinson Life Celebration; Magic Johnson; Deshaun TateOn this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we start the show by playing…
-
This year, the capital region lost a local sports broadcasting legend and WKAR lost a close friend. For 39 years, Earle Robinson was the host of WKAR’s…
-
Barry Sanders birthday; The threat of youth basketball; Jack Ebling on the Life Celebration of Earle Robinson; Is Russell Westbrook to Houton Rockets a…
-
Local sportscaster Jack Ebling joins Al Martin on Current Sports to announce a celebration of life planned for Earle Robinson, longtime radio personality…
-
Tom Izzo, head coach of the MSU men's basketball program, provides insight and thoughts on the life of the late Earle Robinson. On the Thursday edition of…
-
Juwan Howard; John Beilein; Jalen Rose; Jordan Poole; Charles Matthews; Ignas Brazdeikis; Drake; Tom Izzo; Earle RobinsonJuwan Howard is officially the…
-
Zion Williamson; David Griffin; Tiger Woods; Jack Nicholas; Earle RobinsonThe NBA Draft Lottery happened Tuesday night, and the results were shocking. On…
-
Earle Robinson; John Beilein; Cleveland Cavaliers; Michigan Basketball; NBA Draft LotteryOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the…
-
On Monday’s Current Sports, host Al Martin paid tribute to the late Earle Robinson, who passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday. Robinson was a longtime…