Michigan State of the State 2020 | Live Special

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses Michigan Legislature Wed., Jan. 29, 7pm-8:30pm ET

In her second address to a joint convention of the State House of Representatives and Senate, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her legislative agenda for 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to outline a new plan for fixing Michigan roads; talk about new efforts to increase funding for education; and address chemical contaminations in the state's environment.

Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick and panelists from the capital press corps provide analysis following the address. This is Skubick's 50th year covering the Michigan State of the State Address on WKAR.

Michigan Public Radio Network provides analysis anchored by MPRN Managing Editor Rick Pluta with Michigan Radio's Laura Weber Davis.

