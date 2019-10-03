MSU's Broad College of Business opens the doors to the Edward J. Minskoff Pavilion

Michigan State University hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 27 to showcase and formally celebrate the opening of the Edward J. Minskoff Pavilion at the Eli Broad College of Business.

Located on Shaw Lane adjacent to the Eppley Center, the state-of-the-art building features a glass-walled, open-air atrium with panoramic views of the Red Cedar River. It houses an entrepreneurship lab, flexible classrooms, team rooms, a media studio, and an expanded career center to serve students, recruiters and corporate partners.

Sanjay Gupta and Edward Minskoff talk with Russ White.

The 100,000-square-foot facility – designed and built by LMN Architects, Clark Construction, and Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr & Huber – broke ground in September 2017. The architects designed the building with sustainability, community, engagement and learning in mind. The three-story pavilion is named after Edward J. Minskoff, an MSU alumnus and real estate developer, whose $30 million gift in 2018 was the largest single-donor gift in MSU’s history.

With a fundraising goal of $62 million to cover the cost of the building, the Minskoff Pavilion was one of the highest priorities of the Empower Extraordinary capital campaign and received 100% private support from more than 1,700 donors since fundraising began in 2014.

Minskoff – joined by his wife Julie, son Justin, and Eli and Edythe Broad – attended the ceremony and spoke alongside MSU President Samuel L. Stanley to an audience of over 500 MSU alumni, faculty, staff and students.



The Broads kicked-off fundraising for the Minskoff Pavilion and Empower Extraordinary capital campaign with a $25 million challenge grant, bringing the couple’s total giving to MSU to nearly $100 million.

Construction on the Edward J. Minskoff Pavilion was completed in August, welcoming classes and career advising for both undergraduate and graduate students as the fall semester began. The facility has already hosted professional guest lecture series, career fairs and networking sessions and alumni events.

MSU Today airs Sunday mornings at 9:00 on 105.1 FM and AM 870.