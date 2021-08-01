-
Sanjay Gupta is the Eli and Edythe L Broad dean of MSU’s Broad College of Business. He joins Spartans athletic director Bill Beekman and MSU associate…
-
Michigan State University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 27 to showcase and formally celebrate the opening of the Edward J. Minskoff Pavilion…
-
Michigan State University has dedicated a new business education center. MSU alum and billionaire real estate developer Edward Minskoff donated $30…
-
Michigan State University has announced the biggest single gift in the school’s history. MSU Alumnus and real estate developer Edward J. Minskoff is…
-
Sanjay Gupta is the Eli and Edythe L. Broad Dean of the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University. He joined the Broad College in 2007 as…
-
Eli Broad, the benefactor of Michigan State University’s College of Business and modern art museum, is retiring. The New York Times reports that the…
-
“President Simon often says that what makes Michigan State special is not what we do, but why we do it and how we do it,” MSU Broad College of Business…
-
Michigan State University says construction of its new $60 million Business Pavilion is expected to be completed in 2019. A groundbreaking is taking place…