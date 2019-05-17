New Technologies Needed to Combat Opioid Crisis, MSU Researcher Says

Set dial for potentially long legislative summer, IPPSR podcasters predict

Michigan must harness new technologies to do battle with drug traffickers and the opioid crisis, a Michigan State University criminal justice researcher says in a new report sponsored by the university’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research.

Arnold Weinfeld, Charley Ballard, and Juli Liebler discuss the opioid crisis.

Training, monitoring and wiretap laws also need to be beefed up to combat prescription drugs that can be life-threatening when abused or overused, says Juli Liebler, former East Lansing police chief now director of outreach in MSU’s School of Criminal Justice.

She explains her work as part of the latest IPPSR State of the State podcast with Interim Director Arnold Weinfeld and Charles Ballard, an economist who directs IPPSR’s State of the State Survey.

The telephone survey regularly asks Michigan adults about current affairs, elected officials’ performance and their confidence in the economy.

In her research, Liebler asked 252 narcotics investigators across the state to identify effective – and ineffective – strategies for identifying and prosecuting opioid dealers. They were also asked to share their ideas for crime-busting new policies or laws, questions they aren’t frequently asked, she says.

Investigators are relying on traditional, tried-and-true strategies like confidential informants or undercover drug buys, she found.

Yet, informants may be so overwhelmed by addictions they can’t lead investigators to higher level drug dealers needed to stem the tide of drugs. “…the opioid hold is so strong that people can hardly function,” she says in the podcast.

Some agencies are successfully using new technology – like automated prescription tracking systems – but more need to be aware of the software and trained in how to use it effectively, she adds.

Software remains expensive and communities and police remain pressed to keep up with the pace of upgrades, she says.

“It’s an arms race,” Ballard adds.

Liebler also surveyed prosecutors in all 83 Michigan counties, finding their frustrations similar.

More holistic solutions call for additional spending, she says, on increased drug user rehabilitation services, updated laws to address changing chemical compounds, allowing real-time wiretapping, fast-track lab results and new approaches to repeat offenders.

“We need to look at this more as a medical issue than a crime issue, because as we know, as people get more addicted, the brain changes, and they're less able to abstain from using,” she says.

Drug abuse damages the economy too, Ballard says. New studies show “deaths of despair,” from suicide, alcoholism, chronic liver disease and poisonings – or opioid overdoses.

“What you're giving up when they die is decades of what could have been a productive contributor to society,” he says. Their loss amounts are staggering when translated to dollars. “It’s in the millions per person,” he says.

The crisis echoes Michigan’s current debate over road repairs, schools and critical infrastructure like water and sewer and high-speed internet, Ballard and Weinfeld say in the podcast available on Soundcloud, ITunes and on the IPPSR website.

“Should the police crime lab have the resources to do the job? I think almost everybody would say yes. But then, the question is how do you come up with that money?” Ballard asks. “Most of us … want the roads fixed. We want it to be paid for by somebody else, and that makes it really tough.”

While the Legislature works this spring toward a budget that funds state government’s fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, school districts are waiting on financing for a year that begins July 1, Weinfeld notes.” I think it's going to be something of a long summer.”

IPPSR is a unit of the College of Social Services. It is the home of the Office for Survey Research, the Michigan Political Leadership Program, IPPSR Public Policy Forums and databases yielding a network of policy research.

MSU Today airs Sunday afternoons at 4:00 on 105.1 FM and AM 870.