New Year’s Day from the Vienna Philharmonic | WKAR Radio

By WKAR STAFF 2 minutes ago
  • Courtesy / Pixabay

Fri. Jan 1. at 11am on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the new year with the ever-popular New Year’s Day concert!

New Year's Day from the Vienna Philharmonic will be performed by the Wiener Philharmoniker under the baton of Maestro Riccardo Muti. Listeners will have the opportunity to enjoy favorite waltzes, polkas and more.

Hosted by Lisa Mullins, this annual special is a great way to start off 2021.

ABOUT WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region's source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day, and is available at wkar.org.

Tags: 
WKAR StayTuned Update
wkar radio
wkar classical
New Year
Vienna Philharmonic

Related Content

From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2021 | Great Performances

By WKAR Staff 4 hours ago
Riccardo Muti conducting
Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg Photography / PBS

Fri. Jan. 1 at 8:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Ring in 2021 with the Vienna Philharmonic at the Musikverein hosted by Hugh Bonneville.