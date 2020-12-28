New Year’s Day from the Vienna Philharmonic | WKAR Radio

Fri. Jan 1. at 11am on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the new year with the ever-popular New Year’s Day concert!

New Year's Day from the Vienna Philharmonic will be performed by the Wiener Philharmoniker under the baton of Maestro Riccardo Muti. Listeners will have the opportunity to enjoy favorite waltzes, polkas and more.



Hosted by Lisa Mullins, this annual special is a great way to start off 2021.



ABOUT WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region's source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day, and is available at wkar.org.