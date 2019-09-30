Nicole Zaremba | Station Profile

WKAR TV Producer Nicole Zaremba | Meet the producer behind WKAR original series, BackStage Pass!

How long have you worked on BackStage Pass?

Since 2016

What are your favorite parts of working on BackStage Pass?

So many parts… I love working with our staff and students! We get to discover and explore new music during the casting process, then bring these musicians into our studios for a performance, open to a free taping for our community.

How has BackStage Pass expanded over the last 10 seasons?

We still and always will highlight our Michigan musicians, but we’ve expanded by drawing acts from across the country to our studios. I hope that BackStage Pass continues to put Michigan music on the map and cultivate artists within our community while drawing musicians from other parts of the country to our area because of our rich and vibrant music scene. The benefit of BackStage Pass over any other music show is that we are not driven by revenue; we are driven by the love for and the passion for new music we believe in and would like to share with our community.

Why is support for this WKAR original series important?

The music and the arts are so overlooked when it comes to funding, but both of these directly impact our well-being and our state of mind and mental health. Music is our unspoken way to connect with others on a deeper emotional level, and whether you come to our taping and experience that in our studios, or you are at home in front of the TV, computer, or iPhone, I would hope that our show and our musicians move you to feel, reflect, or pause for a moment to slow down and appreciate the deep connection we can all tap into through music.