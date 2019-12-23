PBS Kids Day at WKAR | 2020

FREE Sat. Jan. 25, 2020 | 10am-1pm | Join us at for the fourth annual PBS Kids Day at WKAR! Everyone’s favorite big red dog Clifford will be visiting and taking pictures with all his fans.

This year’s free event will also feature lots of fun, hands-on activities with community partners including Abrams Planetarium, the FRIB, Potter Park Zoo, and more!

Take a try at being a meteorologist with the "green screen experience," visit with your favorite Curious Crew explorers and learn about STEM careers.

All kids are invited!

WKAR will also have a sensory friendly quiet room with low lighting and comfy furniture.

PBS Kids Day at WKAR is free and no registration is required.

WHERE

WKAR Studio A, Communication Arts & Sciences Building, 404 Wilson Road, on the Michigan State campus.

PARKING

Parking is free in the adjacent Trowbridge Road parking ramp and nearby lots.

Parking address: 1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824