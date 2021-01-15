PBS KIDS Day with WKAR | 2021

FREE Sat. Jan. 30, 2021 | Join us online for a very special PBS KIDS Day with WKAR! Explore science with the Curious Crew and enjoy story time with PBS KIDS favorite Daniel Tiger and WKAR’s Mrs. Pizzo.

Morning and afternoon sessions are available.

Attendees will receive a free book and a WKAR Family gift bag per household (while supplies last).

PBS Kids Day with WKAR is free, but RSVP is required.

Curious Crew with Mrs. Pizzo

RSVP HERE for 10:00am | RSVP HERE for 1:00pm

Join us for this special online event as WKAR’s Curious Crew investigates science. Your host Mrs. Pizzo and the Curious Crew will also show how you can explore on your own at home. Recommended for ages: 8-12yrs

Story Time with Daniel Tiger

RSVP HERE for 11:30am | RSVP HERE for 2:30pm

Join popular PBS KIDS favorite Daniel Tiger for this special online story time with WKAR’s Mrs. Pizzo. WKAR Director of Education Robin Pizzo will be reading stories and Daniel Tiger will be joining in. Recommended for ages: preK-5yrs

NOTE: These online events are intended for family viewing in the company of an adult in the household. The family member registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older.

SUPPORTED IN PART BY

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union