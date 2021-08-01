-
Beginning Mon. May 3: Weekdays 10am on WKAR-HD 23.1 & 4pm on WKAR PBS KIDS 23.4 | Vibrant puppet series from Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures…
-
Sat. Mar. 27, 2021 | Attention Families! You're invited to Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger! Learn about the caring neighbors in your community and…
-
Thu. Feb. 25, 2021 at 7pm | Join WKAR for a pajama jam screening of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Rosa Parks; I Am Thurgood Marshall! RSVP…
-
FREE Sat. Jan. 30, 2021 | Join us online for a very special PBS KIDS Day with WKAR! Explore science with the Curious Crew and enjoy story time with PBS…
-
Sun. Dec. 13 at 7:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel | Gather the family and enjoy this classical Christmas special!Peanuts fans will have…
-
Sun. Nov. 22 at 7:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel | Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though…
-
Fri., Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. & 8 p.m. on WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 | The half-hour program will feature authentic conversations between real children and their…
-
Elinor Wonders Why is a new animated STEM series premiering September 7, 2020, along with an updated PBS Kids schedule for Fall 2020. The new…
-
Mon., Jun. 1 at 8 a.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Hero Elementary is a new animated PBS KIDS series, helping to spark a love of science among kids nationwide. Hero…
-
FREE -- Sat., Nov. 16, 1pm – 4pm at the MSU Museum on the MSU Campus | Explore the MSU Museum and enjoy a special screening of “Xavier Riddle and the…