Police: 23 Arrests Made After Michigan State Final Four loss

By 3 minutes ago
  • Cedar Village apartments, Final Four
    Joe Dandron / WKAR-MSU

Firefighters responded to 10 small furniture fires and 23 people were arrested near Michigan State’s campus after the Spartans lost 61-51 to Texas Tech in the Final Four.

The Lansing State Journal reports that a crowd near the school’s East Lansing campus grew to about 1,500 people on Saturday night. Two signs and a police vehicle were damaged before the crowd was dispersed.

 

Twenty-two of the arrests were for misdemeanors and one was for a felony, though none of the charges were specified.

 

Police in Lubbock, Texas, also were busy Saturday night as fans celebrating Texas Tech’s win poured into the streets around that school’s campus, shutting down traffic and lighting fires.

 

Videos and photos showed at least one fire burning in a street and a flipped car.

 

Tags: 
MSU Basketball
Final Four
East Lansing
Texas Tech

Related Content

Spartans Watch & React To Final Four Loss

By & 18 hours ago
MSU basketball, Final Four, Munn Arena
Honda Carter / WKAR-MSU

Many Michigan State University basketball fans gathered on campus to watch the Final Four game and took to the streets of East Lansing after the loss.

Spartan Living In Africa Up at 2:50 a.m. To Watch MSU-Texas Tech Game

By 20 hours ago
basketball
Spartan Basketball

Watching Saturday’s MSU-Texas Tech game meant getting up in the middle of the night for a Spartan who lives in southeastern Africa.


Defense Too Much For MSU, Texas Tech Defeats Spartans 61-51

By 21 hours ago
Twitter/Spartan Basketball

While the Red Raiders were locking down Michigan State on one end, the graduate transfer shooting guard was raining in 3s on the other, lifting Tech one win away from a title Saturday night with a 61-51 victory over the Spartans in the Final Four.

Lansing Nun Prays For MSU Basketball Championship

By Apr 5, 2019
Sister Pat Newhouse

Sister Pat Newhouse is a nun at St. Martha Catholic Church in Okemos and she's also a huge fan of the Spartans.