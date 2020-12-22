Q: Are there resources to help with monitoring a child’s emotional well-being?

A: A child’s mental health is just as important as their physical health but is often difficult to monitor. The CDC and several experts have released tips to help families in this area.

These are especially important during the pandemic because children are managing an increased amount of stress.

I’m learning about this topic more and more and felt a connection with other parents and educators who have posted their concerns on social media. Cancelled activities, a lack of social interaction and navigating the unknown has contributed to a painful experience for children and adults alike this year. This can sometimes overshadow the positives that have surfaced. Therefore, I’ve learned it’s important to be vigilant about your child’s mental well-being and it should be a priority always.

The CDC has released a great resource with developmentally appropriate guidelines. The COVID-19 Parental Resources Kit – Childhood - Social, Emotional, and Mental Well-being of Children during COVID-19 can be accessed here.

In a new video, Child Trends mental health expert Jessica Dym Bartlett discusses 10 ways for parents and caregivers to support children's emotional well-being during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This resource can be accessed here. WKAR Family offers several Sparty Time segments highlighting the importance physical health has toward improving a child’s mental health. And PBS Learning Media has great content focusing on helping children become resilient. We’re in this together and together we’ll get through this.

Mrs. Pizzo

From Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop