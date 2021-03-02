Q: Can you share ideas for highlighting reading during March? 

A: During National Reading Month, I like to celebrate books as a special guest of honor. The cold dreariness of winter is at a peak and a longing for spring’s excitement is ever present. Yes, March Madness has Spartans chanting “Go Green! Go White!” but for all children, books should be the true champions of March.

Here are a few tips to highlight reading all month long.

Display books all around, facing upright and outward. Illustrators and designers spend hours creating wonderful covers to entice young readers. Why not put them on full display? A cluster of new and beloved books on the TV stand, windowsill and as a table centerpiece is sure to draw attention. Hide a surprise stick of sugar free gum between the pages or a personalized bookmark as a celebration for choosing to read. Switch titles and genres out every few days to generate fresh interest.

Open a book café. The pandemic has prevented visits to local eateries, but it shouldn’t stop the grand opening of a book café right in your home or classroom. Create grand opening signs highlighting a variety of genres on the menu. This can include graphic novel appetizers, picture book desserts, and easy reader entrées. Be sure to include visuals and descriptions. Then once a week serve up the great choices picnic style, ala cart or even bistro.

Add music, art and food to the experience. Every great party includes these elements. Celebrating books should be no different. Research shows music, art, and food heighten the senses and make the experience resonant. A coloring sheet, cheese and crackers with soft classical music from WKAR’s exceptional radio hosts will build reading memories that will last a lifetime.



Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo