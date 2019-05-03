Thousands of MSU Graduates Receive Advice With Degrees

There are a lot of green graduation cap and gowns on the Michigan State University campus this weekend.

5600 undergraduates and 2200 advanced degree candidates will receive their new degrees this weekend.

Minnesota Viking and former MSU quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke at Friday’s convocation.

“Who you choose to do life with day in and day out will be a major factor in the joy with which you live moving forward," said Cousins. "As you seek to answer all the inevitable questions of life, don’t miss the importance of who.”

The Breslin Center, Wharton Center and MSU Auditorium held commencement ceremonies.

Michigan’s new Governor Gretchen Whitmer is an MSU alum. Her speech on Friday direcly addressed millenials.

“You are the best educated generation, ever," said Gov. Whitmer. You are the most diverse generation this nation has ever seen. And I want you to use your power for good.”

Gov. Whitmer will also deliver Saturday’s spring commencement speech at the University of Michigan.

For the first time, WKAR live-streamed all of the commencement and convocation ceremonies. Click on this sentence for a link to watch the videos.