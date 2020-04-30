Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

WATCH: State Racing Team Takes Next Step To Realizing An Operational Race Car

By Peter Hulett: Current Sports Beat Reporter 6 hours ago

This is the second installment of a series following State Racing, Michigan State’s student club dedicated to auto racing. They are building a race car from scratch, and Current Sports is following their progress.

Credit Peter Hulett

The team is completing the assembly of its 2020 race car, and the workers are pulling long hours and fighting sleep.

Now, they await the first start up of the season, where they fire up the engine, before they begin testing in Florida.

We check in on them, where they have spent the entire night mounting and preparing the engine. It's time for the start. However, the car does not always cooperate.

