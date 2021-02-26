Whitmer Pitches Civility, Green Energy To U.P. Civic Leaders

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made an online pitch Friday to Upper Peninsula civic leaders to support her 2021 agenda, including clean energy and workforce training plans. And she asked them to hold to account politicians who fail to condemn hate and violence in public life.

The governor met with business and education leaders online instead of her usual in-person U.P. swing following the State of the State address and budget rollout.

Her message was consistent with what she’s said elsewhere – that threats and violence have become normalized, and bitter rhetoric stands in the way of fixing problems.

“So, we’ll all be better off if we bring down the temperature of public discourse so we can stay focused on the things that really matter,” she said.

The governor also asked the group to help build support for education and training assistance could boost opportunities for workers coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. And energy plans that include a statewide network of electric vehicle charging stations.

“I’m confident we can take bold steps to protect our planet, our people, and our economy while expanding opportunity and investing in the things that really make the high quality of life in Michigan available to all,” she said.

The address came one day after the Michigan Senate approved Republican-drafted budget bills at odds with many of her plans, especially when it comes to COVID-19 relief and economic recovery. Those bills could be taken up by the state House as soon as next week.