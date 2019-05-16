Whitmer Will Not Support Auto Insurance Law That Doesn’t Guarantee Medical Coverage

The state Legislature’s GOP leaders say they will delay sending bills to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to change Michigan’s auto insurance system. As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta, Whitmer says she’d veto the plans.

Republicans were poised to send the bills to Whitmer’s desk despite her vow to reject them. But GOP leaders say they’re still hopeful a deal can be reached that’s acceptable to all sides.

Whitmer said she’s willing to bargain with Republicans on a plan to reduce auto insurance premiums. But she says reducing coverage is not the answer.

“The zero coverage option is where I have to draw the line.” Said Whitmer.

Republicans say consumers should be allowed to choose plans they can afford by picking their level of coverage. The Legislature is adjourned for the week and will return to Lansing on Tuesday.