Whitmer Will Not Support Auto Insurance Law That Doesn’t Guarantee Medical Coverage

By 27 minutes ago
  • Cars on freeway
    WKAR-MSU

The state Legislature’s GOP leaders say they will delay sending bills to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to change Michigan’s auto insurance system. As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta, Whitmer says she’d veto the plans.


Republicans were poised to send the bills to Whitmer’s desk despite her vow to reject them. But GOP leaders say they’re still hopeful a deal can be reached that’s acceptable to all sides.

Whitmer said she’s willing to bargain with Republicans on a plan to reduce auto insurance premiums. But she says reducing coverage is not the answer.

“The zero coverage option is where I have to draw the line.” Said Whitmer.

Republicans say consumers should be allowed to choose plans they can afford by picking their level of coverage. The Legislature is adjourned for the week and will return to Lansing on Tuesday.

Tags: 
auto insurance
insurance premiums
Gov Gretchen Whitmer

Related Content

Gov. Whitmer Criticizes GOP-Backed Auto Insurance Bill

By May 9, 2019
Sunset
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

UPDATED Thursday at 1:30 p.m.: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn't embracing a Republican-passed plan to cut high auto insurance premiums, saying it falls short and that her first priority is passing a budget that fixes the state's roads.

GOP-Led Senate Adopts Auto Insurance Overhaul

By May 7, 2019
Cars on freeway
WKAR-MSU

The state Senate Tuesday approved a bill to change the rules governing how auto insurance is sold in Michigan. As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta, the bill would place new caps on medical benefits for people who don’t buy additional coverage.


Michigan's Unique Auto Fee Rising To $220/Vehicle In July

By Mar 27, 2019
Cars on freeway
WKAR-MSU

Michigan's mandatory fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for catastrophically injured drivers is rising to a record $220 per vehicle, which is more than double what it was a decade ago.