Related Program: 
Curious Crew

WKAR's Curious Crew: Making Candy! | 2019 MSU Science Festival

By Editor 2 hours ago
  • PBS Kids Day
    PBS Kids Day
    WKAR-MSU

Saturday, April 13 at 3:00pm on the MSU Campus | Join us to learn cool things about science! 

Join WKARs Education Director Robin Pizzo and the Curious Crew cast members as they take a hands-on approach to investigating the science behind making candy at the 2019 MSU Science Festival.

Learn how flavor chemicals including spices, chocolate, cocoa seeds, and licorice are used in candies, and learn about what happens when candy chemist pump sugar, corn syrup, flavoring mix, and lactose with pressurized carbon dioxide gas!  

 WHEN & WHERE
Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m.
Biomedical and Physical Sciences Building room 1415 
567 Wilson Rd
East Lansing, MI 48824

ABOUT MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL
Presenters are ready to dazzle, delight, educate, and inform, reaching beyond science to include technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) and the important role they play shaping our future and everyday lives.

With over 250 activities, there's something for everyone! Whether you are part of our continuing or ever-expanding audience, the MSU SciFest Team is proud to have you along on our journey to Unraveling the Mysteries. May the wonders of STEAM spark curiosity and inspire your imagination.

For more information please visit sciencefestival.msu.edu.

Tags: 
stay tuned
In Your Community
events
Robin Pizzo
MSU Science Festival

Related Content

Serving Up Science LIVE Podcast | 2019 MSU Science Festival

By Editor 2 hours ago
WKAR-MSU

Saturday, April 20 at 7:00pm-8:00pm Kellogg Hotel | WKAR will be talking all things science! 

Final Show! | 2019 BackStage Pass Concert Series | RESERVE SEATS HERE

By editor Mar 15, 2019
BackStage Pass
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

FREE | April, 2019 | WKAR Studios | Seat reservations are available for the final show of the 2019 BackStage Pass Concert Series!

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? | Indie Lens Pop-Up

By editor Apr 2, 2019
Fred Rogers
Jim Judkis / PBS-Independent Lens

FREE – Thu. Apr. 18, 7pm at WKAR | Take part in the Great Big Book Drive, and view a special screening and join the conversation on America's most beloved neighbor: Mister Rogers. RESERVE SEATS HERE