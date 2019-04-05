WKAR's Curious Crew: Making Candy! | 2019 MSU Science Festival

Saturday, April 13 at 3:00pm on the MSU Campus | Join us to learn cool things about science!

Join WKARs Education Director Robin Pizzo and the Curious Crew cast members as they take a hands-on approach to investigating the science behind making candy at the 2019 MSU Science Festival.

Learn how flavor chemicals including spices, chocolate, cocoa seeds, and licorice are used in candies, and learn about what happens when candy chemist pump sugar, corn syrup, flavoring mix, and lactose with pressurized carbon dioxide gas!

WHEN & WHERE

Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m.

Biomedical and Physical Sciences Building room 1415

567 Wilson Rd

East Lansing, MI 48824

ABOUT MSU SCIENCE FESTIVAL

Presenters are ready to dazzle, delight, educate, and inform, reaching beyond science to include technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) and the important role they play shaping our future and everyday lives.

With over 250 activities, there's something for everyone! Whether you are part of our continuing or ever-expanding audience, the MSU SciFest Team is proud to have you along on our journey to Unraveling the Mysteries. May the wonders of STEAM spark curiosity and inspire your imagination.

For more information please visit sciencefestival.msu.edu.