Ypsilanti Pastor Resigns After Sexual Harassment Claim

By 1 minute ago

The Diocese of Lansing says the pastor of its Ypsilanti parish has resigned after a "credible claim of sexual harassment" was made against him.

The pastor is Rev. Robert Roggenbuck, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish.

In an April 2, 2019 statement, the Diocese said a female co-worker made the claim after the pastor began medical leave on February 13.

The Diocese said no minors were involved and this case is not criminal. However, it has turned it over to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In February, AG Nessel said more than 70 police officers, special agent, and government officials executed search warrants on each of the seven Catholic dioceses in Michigan simultaneously. They loaded vehicles with boxes and filing cabinets related to potential sexual abuse by priests who have worked in Michigan from 1950 until the present day.

People who suspect criminal abuse in the Catholic Church are asked to contact the Michigan Attorney General Investigation hotline at 844-324-3374. Click here for more information.

Tags: 
Robert Roggenbuck
Catholic Church
Catholic Diocese of Lansing
St. John the Baptist Church

Related Content

AG’s Investigation Into Catholic Church Could Result In Over A Thousand Victims And Take Two Years

By Feb 21, 2019
Attorney General Dana Nessel
Cheyna Roth

More than 70 police officers, special agents and government officials executed search warrants on each of the seven Catholic dioceses in Michigan simultaneously. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reported. 


Listen: Attorney Gen. Nessel Address Catholic Church Sex Abuse Investigation

By Feb 21, 2019
Attorney General Dana Nessel
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says an investigation into possible sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Michigan may last two years, and she wants the state's seven dioceses to suspend their own internal review processes until the probe is complete. 


Attorney General Schuette Launches Priest Probe After Pennsylvania Report

By Sep 21, 2018
AG Bill Schuette
File photo / WKAR-MSU

Attorney General Bill Schuette is investigating possible sexual abuse by priests in Michigan, joining authorities in other states that have launched similar probes since a Pennsylvania grand jury report said more than 1,000 children have been molested there since the 1940s.

Lansing Bishop Calls For External Audit of Sexual Abuse Investigations

By Sep 14, 2018
bishop in church
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The Catholic bishop of Lansing says the diocese will undergo an independent review of its sexual abuse investigation procedures. 

 


Prosecutor: Michigan Priest Pleads No Contest To Sex Charges

By Sep 4, 2018
Gavel
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

A 71-year-old Catholic priest in the Saginaw area has pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charges involving three young men.