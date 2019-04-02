Ypsilanti Pastor Resigns After Sexual Harassment Claim

The Diocese of Lansing says the pastor of its Ypsilanti parish has resigned after a "credible claim of sexual harassment" was made against him.

The pastor is Rev. Robert Roggenbuck, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish.

In an April 2, 2019 statement, the Diocese said a female co-worker made the claim after the pastor began medical leave on February 13.

The Diocese said no minors were involved and this case is not criminal. However, it has turned it over to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In February, AG Nessel said more than 70 police officers, special agent, and government officials executed search warrants on each of the seven Catholic dioceses in Michigan simultaneously. They loaded vehicles with boxes and filing cabinets related to potential sexual abuse by priests who have worked in Michigan from 1950 until the present day.

People who suspect criminal abuse in the Catholic Church are asked to contact the Michigan Attorney General Investigation hotline at 844-324-3374. Click here for more information.