Radio GiveAway Rules

WKAR Radio GiveAway Schedule and Official Rules 2022

GiveAway Prizes include:



iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self Emptying Robot Vacuum (Fair Market Value: $550.00) Enter on Weds 3/16/22 before 7 pm. Tickets to see Celtic Woman live at the Fox Theater in Detroit (Fair Market Value: $80.00)

Enter on Thursday 3/17/22 before 7 pm; two winners will be drawn. Samsung - 65" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (Fair Market Value: $550.00)

Enter on Friday 3/18/22 before 7 pm. Passes to 10 shows at the Ten Pound Fiddle during the the 2022-2023 season (Fair Market Value: $200.00) Enter on Sunday 3/20/22 before 9 pm. AirBnB gift cards (Fair Market Value: $500.00)

Enter on Tuesday 3/22/22 before 7 pm; two winners will be drawn.

2022 WKAR GiveAway Official Rules

To enter, MAKE A GIFT HERE TO WKAR RADIO. Or, to enter the drawing without making a gift, enter your name and contact info on this form, or mail your name and how to contact you to WKAR GiveAway, 404 Wilson Rd. Room 212, East Lansing, MI 48824, or call 517-884-4747. All entries must be received by the date of the drawing.

Winners will be chosen at random and will be notified by phone and/or by email following the drawing. Winner names will also be announced on social media.

WKAR drawings are open to all listeners 18 years of age or older. Membership or other financial donation to WKAR is not required. One entry per person, per drawing. Listeners are eligible to win tickets or other prizes once per six (6) month period. Employees of WKAR, members of their immediate family and persons living in the same household are not eligible to win. Drawings are restricted to persons living in the United States. If winners cannot be contacted in person, by phone, or email within 48 hours of the drawing, alternate winners will be chosen at random.

Existing sustainers of WKAR with current standing will automatically be entered into the drawings.

Participants agree to the Official Rules and that WKAR and Michigan State University have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses or damage of any kind resulting from their use of the prizes or participation in the drawings.

Taxes and other expenses are the responsibility of the winner.

All entries become the property of WKAR. Entrants agree that their names may be used by the station for promotional purposes or in association with their entry.

Odds of winning depend on the number of prizes available and the number of entries received. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Names of winners may be obtained by contacting WKAR at 517-884-4747.

3/10/22

