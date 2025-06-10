Episode 3: The Machines and the Music

Episode 3 explores how affordable electronic instruments like the Roland TB-303 and TR-606 empowered Detroit’s Black youth to invent techno. It highlights the role of experimentation, Afrofuturism, and cultural resistance, framing techno as a unique sound shaped by innovation, struggle, and speculative imagination.

Host: Julian Chambliss. Featured Voices: Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, Reynaldo Anderson, Erik Steinskog, John Collins, Mike Banks, Thomas Sugrue, Carl Craig, Ytasha Womack, Tobias c. van Veen, Omar Meftah, Ingrid Lafleur.

Includes:

A Brief Story of the Roland TB-303 Bassline Synthesizer, 2022,– Johnny Morgan Synth Dreams

Amp Fiddler on Working With George Clinton, Jay Dee and Maxwell | Red Bull Music Academy, 2017.

Julian C. Chambliss and Tobias C Van Veen, “Interview of Afrofuturist Sound Scholar Tobias C. Van Veen,” Michigan State University Library, G. Robert Vincent Voice Library Collection: Voices of the Black Imaginary, June 2021.

Julian C. Chambliss, “Interview of Erik Steinskog of the University of Copenhagen,” Michigan State University Library, G. Robert Vincent Voice Library Collection: Voices of the Black Imaginary, October 24, 2020.

