RISE: Detroit’s Machine Music

Episode 4: DJs: Inventors, Innovators, and Instigators

By Julian Chambliss
Published June 10, 2025 at 2:00 AM EDT

Episode 4 explores the pivotal role of DJs in shaping Detroit techno. It highlights how figures like Jeff Mills, Ken Collier, and the Electrifying Mojo fostered community, creativity, and sonic experimentation. DJs are shown as cultural mediators—bridging generations, creating live experiences, and transforming dance floors into spaces of Afrofuturist possibility.

Host: Julian Chambliss. Featured Voices: Jeff Mills, Derek May, Mike Huckaby, Kevin Saunderson, John Collins, Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, Tobias C. van Veen, Reynaldo Anderson, Omar Meftah.

Presented by WKAR Public Media in partnership with MSU Museum at Michigan State University.
Supported in part by MSU Federal Credit Union.

Julian Chambliss
Julian C. Chambliss is host, writer and creator of the podcast RISE: Detroit’s Machine Music. Chambliss is also a professor of English and Val Berryman Curator of History at Michigan State University. His research examines race, space, and community through Popular Culture, Black Digital Humanities, and Critical Afrofuturism frameworks.
