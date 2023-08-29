Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War

As technology continues to advance, the development of autonomous weapons, such as drones and robots, has become a hotly debated topic. While some argue these weapons reduce the risk of human casualties and make warfare more efficient, others are cautious about the potential consequences of removing human decision-making from the battlefield. Join Prabu and award-winning author Paul Scharre (Four Battlegrounds, Army of None) as they discuss the ethical, legal and technological implications of the use of autonomous weapons in modern warfare.

Note: At the time of this recording, Paul Scharre was a Senior Fellow and Director of the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. He is now Executive Vice President and Director of Studies.