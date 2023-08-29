© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Life, Meet Tech
Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War

By Prabu David
Published August 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
As technology continues to advance, the development of autonomous weapons, such as drones and robots, has become a hotly debated topic. While some argue these weapons reduce the risk of human casualties and make warfare more efficient, others are cautious about the potential consequences of removing human decision-making from the battlefield. Join Prabu and award-winning author Paul Scharre (Four Battlegrounds, Army of None) as they discuss the ethical, legal and technological implications of the use of autonomous weapons in modern warfare.

Note: At the time of this recording, Paul Scharre was a Senior Fellow and Director of the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. He is now Executive Vice President and Director of Studies.

Season 2
Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
