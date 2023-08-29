Child’s Play: Technology and Toys

Hi-tech devices aren’t just for adults. The latest innovations in children’s toys are all about connectivity – Wifi, Bluetooth, AR and VR are just the beginning. On this episode, Prabu and Stephen Davis play around with the growing trends in toys and how tech is introducing our kids to new worlds and experiences in real time. They’ll also discuss the concept of fluid play and how parents can encourage their kids to embrace playing with tech in a safe and responsible way.

Note: At the time of recording, Stephen Davis was the former Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer at Hasbro. He is now a Partner at Still Pictures and CEO of Cowrie Entertainment.

