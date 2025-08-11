Playlist by Dave Mann
Fri Aug 15 and Sun Aug 17, 2025 | Jamie is joined by Dave Mann. Dave's playlist includes J.S. Bach and music from Star Wars and Lord of the Rings.
Jamie Paisley is joined by Dave Mann, WKAR director of broadcast technology. Dave shares how Johann Sebastian Bach shaped his early love of music, particularly for the cello; and blossomed upon hearing what has turned out to be some of the most enduring works of film music from the last 50 years: themes from Star Wars and Lord of the Rings.