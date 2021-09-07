© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU Football Stuns Northwestern On The Road, Week 1 College Football Takeaways | Current Sports | Sep. 7, 2021

Published September 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT
WALKER .jpg
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics
MSU junior running back Kenneth Walker III running the ball against Northwestern in the 2021 season opener.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the biggest takeaways from the Michigan State football season-opening victory over Northwestern. Al praises the play of junior running back Kenneth Walker III, who had a historic performance. Also, we take a trip around the college football world and highlight a few of the biggest results from week 1 action. That, and more!

Episode 1840

Current Sports with Al MartinCurrent SportsMSU Football TeamKenneth Walker IIINorthwestern FootballBig Ten FootballCollege Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
