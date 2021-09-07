MSU Football Stuns Northwestern On The Road, Week 1 College Football Takeaways | Current Sports | Sep. 7, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the biggest takeaways from the Michigan State football season-opening victory over Northwestern. Al praises the play of junior running back Kenneth Walker III, who had a historic performance. Also, we take a trip around the college football world and highlight a few of the biggest results from week 1 action. That, and more!
Episode 1840